Kingpin of fake call centre racket targeting Lucknow doctors held

Lucknow The kingpin of a West Bengal-based fake call centre racket was arrested on Wednesday. The gang was involved in duping doctors on pretext of arranging individual and family tours to different countries at cheaper rates, said senior police officials.

The accused identified as Vishal Pandey, a resident of Bardhman in West Bengal, was arrested after a city doctor lodged a fraud case against him at Mahanagar police station two weeks ago, they said.

Sharing further details, Lucknow additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), North, Prachi Singh said that Pandey and his gang were involved in duping over 15 doctors from different parts of Uttar Pradesh and other states using the same modus operandi. The accused earlier worked as medical representative and had experience of calling and speaking to doctors.

She said Pandey lost his medical job during the start of pandemic in 2020 and get into this fraud business after learning this calling fraud trick from some of his accomplices of Jamtara, Jharkhand. “Many similar calling fraud gangs have been unearthed from Jamtara in the past some years,” she said.

The ADCP said that the accused started targeting doctors as he had the experience of talking to doctors and was well aware that they could easily lured by offering foreign tours on cheaper rates.

“The accused has duped around ₹ 3 lakh from the city doctor and ₹ 8 lakh from a West Bengal doctor recently. He is further being interrogated to extract details about his other victims and identities of his other accomplices,” she added.