Kingpin of inter-state snatchers’ gang held

LUCKNOW The Krishnanagar police on Sunday arrested a Delhi-based man, said to be the kingpin of an inter-state gang, who would snatch valuables from people with the help of his girlfriend. Nine cases are registered against the accused Sumit in Delhi and one in Krishna Nagar, Lucknow. (Pic for representation)

DCP South Tej Swaroop Singh said that on June 12, Chand Sehitya, a resident of Kanhaiya Kunj, Krishnanagar, had lodged a complaint that her mother was waiting for a rickshaw to go home after satsang when an unknown woman poured a powder-like substance on her and snatched her jewellery .

“Three police teams were formed to arrest the woman accused in this incident. On Saturday night, the main gang leader Sumit Kumar, a resident of Sultanpuri district in Outer Delhi was arrested,” said the DCP, adding that the police recovered a car and four number plates which he would keep changing to escape being caught.

“Police have also recovered the jewellery and are searching for two other women gang members,” said the DCP in a press meet.

Inspector Krishnanagar Pradyuman Kumar Singh said that during interrogation, the arrested accused told police that he changed the number plate of the car and left Delhi via Yamuna Expressway or Agra Expressway, reached Lucknow and after committing the crime, he escaped. “After committing the crime, he even went to visit Ayodhya temple and stayed for one night. Then he went back to Delhi the next day,” said Singh.

Sumit told the police that his wife Barkha had died in 2021 due to kidney failure. His family consists of his mother, a daughter and a younger brother. About four years ago, he befriended a 27-year-old woman and started living with her.

“Nine cases are registered against Sumit in Delhi and one in Krishna Nagar, Lucknow. He along with his accomplices roamed around Delhi, Chandigarh, Lucknow and other states of the country and committed crimes and then returned to Delhi,” read a police press note.