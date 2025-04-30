KMCLU begins admission process for 76 courses

The admission to 76 courses at Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University (KMCLU) has been initiated, shared KMCLU vice chancellor Prof Ajay Taneja on Tuesday. He said there are 2,590 seats in 46 undergraduate courses and 936 seats in 18 postgraduate courses and 390 seats in diploma/certificate courses in the university. (Pic for representation only)

The application forms are available on the official website of the university www.kmclu.ac.in.

The admission forms for general and OBC candidates will be available for ₹500 while for SC/ST candidates the forms will be available for ₹250. The forms for diploma programmes will be available for ₹100. The forms can be filled latest by June 15.

Students must submit self-attested photocopies of the required documents along with the application form. The original migration/transfer certificate should be submitted at the time of counselling.

This year the university is starting an undergraduate four-year apprenticeship programme - BCom (Retail Operations Management). The course will cost ₹30,150 annually.

“We are also starting a student-centric initiative wherein each student would be provided financial assistance of Rs. 20,000 to support studies rooted in India’s traditional knowledge systems,” said Prof Taneja.

He also assured that all pending faculty promotions would be expedited and while underscoring his three key priorities he listed - streamlining the admission process in mission mode, promoting research and innovation across disciplines, and ensuring the successful completion of the university’s NAAC accreditation process. He also reaffirmed his commitment to implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) across teaching and academic frameworks.