Krishna Janmabhoomi case: Allahabad HC adjourns hearing till Dec 4

ByJItendra Sarin, Prayagraj
Nov 28, 2024 07:41 PM IST

The Allahabad high court on Thursday adjourned the hearing till December 4 in the matter of Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah dispute at Mathura. Justice RMN Mishra adjourned the hearing after hearing the parties for sometime.

on August 1, 2024, the high court had rejected applications of Muslim side challenging maintainability of suits of Hindu worshippers and held that all suits of Hindu worshippers are maintainable. (For Representation)
The Hindu side has filed 18 suits for possession of land after removal of structure of Shahi Eidgah Masjid as well as for restoration of temple and for permanent injunction.

Earlier, at one stage on August 1, 2024, the high court had rejected applications of Muslim side challenging maintainability of suits of Hindu worshippers and held that all suits of Hindu worshippers are maintainable.

In the August 1 order, the court had also held that these suits are not barred by Limitation Act, Waqf Act and the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which prohibits conversion of any religious structure as existed on August, 15,1947.

At another stage on October 23, 2024, the high court had rejected an application moved by the Shahi Eidgah mosque committee to recall the high court’s January 11, 2024 order consolidating all suits filed in connection with the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah dispute at Mathura.

The controversy is related to Mughal emperor Aurangzeb-era Shahi Eidgah mosque at Mathura, which is alleged to have been built after demolishing a temple at the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

