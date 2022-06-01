Krishna Janmabhoomi: Revision filed in Mathura DJ court, to be heard on July 8
Agra Aggrieved with the order passed by the civil judge (senior division), Mathura, fixing July 1 for disposal of application seeking survey of Shahi Eidgah Mosque premises, petitioner Dinesh Kaushik filed a revision petition in the court of the district judge in Mathura. However, the latter fixed July 8 for hearing in the case.
“We moved a revision in the court of district judge, Mathura on Tuesday. This revision was filed after the court of civil judge (senior division) fixed the date of July 1 on our application seeking appointment of advocate commissioner to conduct survey of Shahi Eidgah Mosque premises,” said Dinesh Kaushik, the man who filed the revision petition.
Dinesh Kaushik aka Dinesh Sharma is treasurer of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) and has filed case no. 174 of 2021 Thakur Keshav Dev Ji Maharaj versus Management Committee, Shahi Eidgah Mosque and others in court of civil judge (senior division), Mathura. Date of July 1has been fixed in the case.
Kaushik has moved various applications on different dates in his ongoing case, including those seeking purification of Shahi Eidgah Mosque premises with Gangajal and wanting permission to conduct ‘jalabhishek’ (offering of water) of ‘Laddoo Gopal’ within Eidgah (considered as Garbhgrah of temple razed down allegedly by Aurangzeb in 1670).
On Monday, through the application, Kaushik had sought permission to visit the Shahi Eidgah Mosque every day in June along with the DM and the SSP of Mathura to keep an eye on those managing Shahi Eidgah Mosque but the court of civil judge (senior division), Mathura ordered that all these applications would be taken up on the date fixed i.e. July 1.
On Tuesday again, revision was filed by Dinesh Kaushik who was of the opinion that while the court would be on a month-long vacation in June, those at the Eidgah Mosque might damage, remove or harm the Hindu signs existing there. Thus, it was very necessary to have survey of mosque premises done at the earliest, he said.
“However, the court of district judge, while hearing the revision on Tuesday, fixed July 8 as the next date,” stated Dinesh Kaushik.
