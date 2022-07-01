Krishna Janmabhoomi: Two cases to be heard in Mathura courts on July 5, rest on July 15

Two cases related to the Krishna Janmabhoomi will now be heard on July 5 and the remaining seven on July 15 as no hearing could take place in nine cases in Mathura courts on Friday with lawyers abstaining from work after the death of a colleague.

About a dozen applications moved in these nine cases were to be taken up on Friday, the first working day after the month-long summer vacation in the Mathura civil courts ended on June 30.

These dozen applications on sensitive issues have been moved by different petitioners on behalf of the deity (Lord Krishna) and include those seeking a survey and videography at Shahi Eidgah Masjid, next to the temple in the heart of Mathura city.

Among other things, these suits have been filed seeking removal of the Shahi Eidgah (mosque), adjacent to the Krishna temple complex in Mathura, and for the transfer of the 13.37 acres of land on which the mosque stands, to the deity.

The applications moved in May have different prayers, including seeking the appointment of an advocate commissioner for survey, photography and videography within the Shahi Eidgah mosque, the sealing of the mosque premises, enhancement of security, and “purification” of the mosque premises (claimed as the original birthplace of Lord Krishna).

ASI INVESTIGATION SOUGHT

Meanwhile, a lawyer from Lucknow, Shailendra Singh, too, visited Mathura on Friday and claimed that he had moved a fresh application in place of one filed in May but found defective by the court of additional district judge (Court No. 7), Mathura. Singh has sought permission to file his case in a representative capacity.

“No proceedings could take place today, but we moved application under Order 26 Rule 10-A of Civil Procedure Code (CPC) for seeking scientific investigation by Archaeological Survey of India at Jahanara’s Mosque, now more (popularly) known as Jama Masjid in Agra, besides Shahi Eidgah Mosque and the structure constructed at the site of the birth of Lord Krishna in Mathura. The application is to be taken up after admission of the case on the further date fixed for July 15, 2022,” said Shailendra Singh.