News / Cities / Lucknow News / ‘Gau-poojan’ to be held in gaushalas on Janmasthami: Minister

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Sep 01, 2023 10:32 PM IST

The minister has issued instructions to officials to take out a cleanliness drive at cow protection centres before Janmashtami.

On Krishna Janmashtami, gau-poojan (cow worship) functions will be conducted in gaushalas in the state to explain the significance of cows in Vedic culture, said animal husbandry minister Dharmpal Singh. He also appealed to people’s representatives to participate in these functions.

The cows will be fed jaggery and bananas on the occasion. (HT FILE)
“People representatives should participate in the gau-poojan functions to be held in gaushalas in their areas and also encourage locals for the same,” he said while issuing directives to officials to hold gau-poojan functions on cow protection centres on Janmashtami. “The cows will be fed jaggery and bananas on the occasion,” he added.

