‘Kshatriya discontent’ factor intensifies, Muzaffarnagar Panchayat raises political tempers

MEERUT: The issue of ‘Kshatriya discontent’ in West UP gained further momentum on Tuesday, with the caste Mahapanchayat in Muzzafarnagar expressing its anger over poor representation of Thakurs in ticket distribution by the ruling BJP. The issue of alleged disrespect to community heroes like Raja Mihir Bhoj was also raised. The issue of alleged disrespect to community heroes like Raja Mihir Bhoj was also raised. (Sourced)

The gathering termed as ‘Swabhiman Panchayt’ also saw big turnout of Upper caste Kshatriyas from nearby districts. The panchayat came just two days before 8 constituencies of west UP go to polls. The meeting clearly has raised concern for the BJP, while opposition senses an electoral opportunity in it.

“Mahapanchayat has given its verdict to support Harendra Malik in Muzaffarnagar and asked Rajputs of Kairana and Saharanpur to support those who are in a position to defeat BJP in their respective constituencies,” said Ajay Som, president of Rajput Utthan Sabha and Pradhan of the Rajput-dominated village Salawa.

Ajay Som explained that Chaubisi (24 villages of Rajputs in the Sardhana area of Meerut district) includes villages like Bhanwada, Nangla, Pithlokar, and Dabheri, where Muslim Rajputs are present in good numbers. “They are also Soms but have converted to Islam, yet we still participate in all activities together,” Som added.

Rajputs followed their traditional custom of putting salt in a water-filled utensil to seal their decision, binding for everyone. The tradition is called ‘Lote me namak daalna,’ which denotes that the decision has been taken unanimously and will be binding on all.

A prominent Rajput leader and president of Kisan Majddor Sangthan, Thakur Puran Singh, said that it all started two years ago when Gujar attempted to hijack our icon, Samrat Mihir Bhoj, and a few RSS and BJP leaders supported them. We brought this to the notice of BJP leaders and asked them not to give a ticket to Kairana MP Pradeep Choudhary, a Gurjar, and to remove BJP’s district president in Kaithal, Haryana, who installed Samrat Mihir Bhoj statue, showing them as a Gujar icon.

“Instead of accepting our demand, they gave a ticket to Pradeep Choudhary from Kairana in the first list, while other tickets were kept on hold. Later, they denied a ticket to Gen VK Singh in Ghaziabad. Thereafter, came the insulting statement of MP Purusotam Rupala, which angered the Samaj, and they took it as their insult and decided to teach BJP a lesson because it was a deliberate attack on Rajputs’ self-respect,” he said.

Thakur Puran Singh also claimed that their plan to oppose BJP would continue in other phases of the Lok Sabha election, as Rajputs affect elections on 200 seats across the country.

President of Karni sena Rajasthan Mahipal Makrana and its founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi’s son Prakash Singh Kalvi said that Muslim Rajputs also participated in the Mahapanchyat and supported the decision taken by their community leaders. Thakur Puran Singh of Kisan Majdoor Sangthan, BKU(Bhanu) president Bhanu Pratap Singh also participated in the Mahapanchayat.

Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar Singh is the sole Rajput candidate contesting on a BJP ticket out of the 22 Lok Sabha seats in western UP. The decision of the Mahapanchayat may land BJP in trouble in western UP, where Rajputs have a sizable population in all Lok Sabha constituencies.