Kukrail area with ‘good’ AQI only breathable spot in Lko

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Nov 27, 2025 06:36 pm IST

Known for its dense greenery and lower traffic load, the zone recorded a ‘Good’ Air Quality Index (AQI)

Lucknow’s picnic spot, Kukrail, was the only location with air clean enough to breathe, even as pollution levels remained elevated across the city on Thursday.

In stark contrast, all five other monitoring stations in the city reported deteriorated or poor air quality (HT File Photo)
Known for its dense greenery and lower traffic load, the zone recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 85, falling in the ‘Good’ category, the only station in the city to do so.

In stark contrast, all five other monitoring stations in the city reported deteriorated or poor air quality. Lalbagh remained the most polluted spot in Lucknow, registering an AQI of 280, firmly in the ‘poor’ category. It was followed by Talkatora at 244, BR Ambedkar University at 173, Kendriya Vidyalaya at 188, and Gomti Nagar at 132, all reflecting air that is far from clean.

Despite the spike at individual stations, the city’s overall AQI stood at 184, placing Lucknow in the ‘moderate’ category. The situation was similar on Wednesday as well, when the average AQI was 176, also classified as ‘moderate’.

Environmental experts say the mixed readings highlight how localised conditions such as green cover, traffic flow, and construction activity affect air quality at the micro level. While Kukrail continues to act as the city’s natural air purifier, most other neighbourhoods remain at the mercy of vehicular emissions, dust, and early-winter atmospheric stagnation.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 201 and 300 qualifies as ‘poor’, 301–400 as ‘very poor’, and anything above 400 falls into the ‘severe’ category. Exposure to ‘poor’ air can cause respiratory discomfort, especially among sensitive groups, while sustained exposure can lead to long-term health impacts.

Kukrail in Lucknow stands out as the sole area with a 'Good' Air Quality Index (AQI) amidst the city's overall moderate pollution levels, with other stations reporting poor air quality. Lalbagh recorded the highest pollution at AQI 280. Environmental experts attribute these variances to local conditions, emphasizing the importance of Kukrail’s greenery in combating urban pollution.