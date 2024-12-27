Kukrail night safari project : NGT issues notices to Union, state ministries, office of PCCF

pawan.dixit@htlive.com NGT was hearing a petition raising concerns over the proposed felling of trees in the Kukrail reserve forest for the night safari project and shifting of the Lucknow zoo there. The order was passed on December 24. (HT File Photo)

The National Green Tribunal has issued notices to the Union ministry of environment, forest and climate change, the state government’s department of environment, forest and climate change and the office of the principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) on a petition raising concerns over the proposed felling of trees in the Kukrail reserve forest for the night safari project and shifting of the Lucknow zoo there.

The principal bench of the NGT, New Delhi, headed by Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil A Vel, passed the order on December 24.

The bench has directed the state government to ensure that no illegal felling of trees takes place in the Kukrail reserve forest till the next hearing on April 21, 2025.

“Issue notices to the respondents for filing their response/reply by way of affidavit before the Tribunal at least one week before the next date of hearing through e-filing,” said the NGT.

Lucknow-based social activist Alok Singh has approached the NGT raising concerns over the night safari project at the Kukrail reserve forest in the state capital for which around 1500 trees are proposed to be felled.

Around 50% of the total forest land of Kukrail will be used for this project.

Singh has also said in the application that the night safari will adversely affect the reserve forest and cause irreversible damage to the natural ecosystem of the forest, result in the cutting down thousands of dense trees and impacting climate change.

A detailed project report (DPR) of the night safari, coming up on a 900-acre maple leaf design in the 2027.46-hectare Kukrail forest, was presented before chief minister Yogi Adityanath on November 19, roughly two years after its digital survey in December 2022.

When launched, it will be the world’s fifth night safari. The project has got in-principle approval from the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) that is reviewing the DPR.

A facility with 20 tents is also being developed for people to enjoy family gatherings. The project, also called nocturnal zoo, is coming up beside the day zoo in Kukrail and the Central Zoo Authority has approved the same. The zoo in Hazratganj is being shifted to Kukrail, hence both the nocturnal zoo and the day zoo will come up beside each other – giving a full day and night engagement to animal lovers.