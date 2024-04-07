Kumar Vishwas to regale audience at Allahabad University alumni meet

Preparations are in full swing for the very first alumni meet of the registered University of Allahabad Alumni Association to be organised on April 27 and 28. Many former students of the university from the years before 1996 will participate in it. Kumar Vishwas. (File photo)

A cultural programme will be organised on the first day of the event while a ‘Kavi Sammelan’ will be held on April 28. In this poetic symposium, well-known poet Kumar Vishwas will also regale the participants with his poems.

University’s PRO Prof Jaya Kapoor said the alumni of AU and affiliated colleges from batches of 1996 or earlier can register to participate in the meet. NCC and NSS cadets of the university will be present as volunteers on both the days of the event. The master of ceremonies of the conference will be dean (college development cell) Prof Pankaj Kumar.

Former students who are serving or have served in various fields will share their experiences of the years spent in the university and how these years shaped them. The main event will be held on the open stage of Banyan Lawn in the senate hall complex. Along with this, an exhibition will be organised in Nirala Art Gallery.

.Eminent alumni like former executive director of the RBI Deepali Pant Joshi, author and academician Neelam Sharan Gaur, former secretary-general of Lok Sabha Subhash C Kashyap and former secretary general of Rajya Sabha Yogendra Narain will participate in the event. Some Supreme Court judges, who are alumni of the university, will also grace the occasion.

Registration forms for attending the alumni meet is available on the website of Allahabad University with QR code. Key information related to the event and a link to the application form for participation are available here, AU officials said.