Kumbh Mela-themed pandal to showcase 13 akharas

With Durga Puja days away, Lucknow’s pandals are gearing up to rival the artistic grandeur of Kolkata’s famed celebrations. Leading the charge is the La-Touche Road Puja Sangsad Society, which is set to mark its 84th annual celebrations from September 28 to October 2 on Jogendra Pathak Road near Shivaji Marg. The pandal set up by La Touche Road Puja Sangsad Society last year. This year, the pandal will be themed after the Kumbh Mela. (File)

This year, its pandal will pay homage to the Kumbh Mela of Prayagraj, with a special focus on the 13 ‘akharas’ that form the backbone of the ‘shahi snan’ (holy bath). Photographs of their ‘math’ (monasteries) and portraits of their ‘mahamandaleshwars’ will be displayed. A gigantic landscape of the entire Mela area will be recreated as a tribute to the saints, akharas, administration and people who made the world’s largest religious gathering possible.

Juna, Nagpanthi Gorakhnath, Niranjani, Nirmohi, Nirmal Panchayati, Mahanirvani, Atal, Ahvan, Anand, Panchagni, Vaishnav, Udasin Panchayati Bada and Udasin Naya Akhara. Visitors will also be introduced to the three highest positions within the Akharas Acharya Mahamandaleshwar, Mahamandaleshwar and Shrimahant through visual presentations.

“This year’s theme-based pandal will be a tribute to the Mela, inscribed in UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity,” said president S.K. Banerjee. “Skilled artisans from West Bengal are bringing the Mela to life with intricate decorations and artistic installations.”

The theme has been conceptualised by Niloy Sen, who is personally overseeing the design and execution of the pandal. “Our puja has always been a confluence of tradition and creativity. With the Kumbh Mela theme, we aim to celebrate India’s timeless spiritual unity,” added General Secretary Sanjay Ghosh.

Last year’s Ayodhya Ram Lila-themed pandal had drawn wide acclaim. With an expected daily footfall of 15,000–20,000, the organisers say this year’s Durga Utsav will be even bigger.

Treasurer Siddharth Sanyal said the five-day festivities will feature rituals, cultural programmes and social gatherings, making the puja a vibrant part of Lucknow’s festive calendar.