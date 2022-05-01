Kumbh-2025: Prayagraj crossings to get a makeover again

Preparations have already begun to organise the mega religious fair of Kumbh-2025 in a grand manner. Keeping in mind the wishes of the state government to make the 2025 edition of Kumbh the best till date, work is being started in this direction on a priority, say officials aware of the development.

Divisional commissioner Sanjay Goyal has constituted a committee under Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) vice-chairman Arvind Singh Chauhan which will study the widening of all prominent intersections. As a result, the appearance of major intersections can once again change in the city in addition to the makeover that they got in run-up to Kumbh-2019.

On April 29, a joint meeting of various departments was held at Gandhi auditorium of the commissionerate regarding preparations for Kumbh-2025. In the meeting, the divisional commissioner instructed the PDA VC to undertake a study of the major intersections like Harshvardhan crossing, Medical College crossing and IERT crossing.

The divisional commissioner said these intersections are most crowded during fairs and they need to be revamped in a way that there is smooth flow of traffic with no pressure of congestion even during bathing days that fall during the Kumbh-2025.

“The committee that has been constituted will have officers from all the departments concerned including National Highway Authority of India, UP State Bridge Corporation and Public Works Department. The team’s report will be given in a month after which the work will be started,” the commissioner said.

Along with this, parking facilities too would be arranged by estimating the crowd during the mega fair. Meanwhile, the proposal for setting up a Kumbh Digital Museum as the one proposed for Kumbh Mela 2019 was also discussed and the officials resolved that it should be set up for Kumbh-2025 too. This museum will be built towards Triveni Push in Naini. A proposal to transform 117-year-old two-storey rail-road Phaphamau bridge over Ganga, popularly known as Curzon Bridge, into Ganga museum too has been sent to the government for approval. The divisional commissioner said further action on it should also be ensured.

Other initiatives for Kumbh-2025, including developing Dwadash Madhav circuit covering 12 prominent Madav temples for tourists, development works near prominent and historical temples were also discussed. The tourism department, PDA and municipal corporation have been instructed to prepare a detailed action plan on this. Also, a proposal has been sought to widen the roads leading to Lalita Devi Temple and Taksha Peeth.

Beautification work to be done near the All Saint’s Cathedral in Civil Lines and preparing an action plan for better solid and non-solid waste management are also being planned.