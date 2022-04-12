KV temple-Gyanvapi mosque case hearing adjourned till April 28
The Allahabad high court on Tuesday adjourned the ongoing hearing of the case related to the Kashi Vishwanath (KV) temple-Gyanvapi mosque issue till April 28. Hearing a petition filed by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid of Varanasi and others, Justice Prakash Padia adjourned the hearing of the matter.
Before that, as the hearing resumed, the counsel appearing on behalf of the temple argued if the temple had been destroyed by any means, its religious character never changed. “The temple of Lord Vishweshwar has been in existence since ancient time until now and the Lord is situated in the disputed structure. If the temple has been destroyed by any means, the religious character never changed. Therefore, Section 4 of Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act 1991 is not applicable here because it was old temple and was built prior to the 15th century”, the counsel argued.
Section 4 of Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, bars filing of suit or any other legal proceedings with respect to conversion of religious character of any place of worship, as existing on August 15, 1947. Earlier on April 4, the counsel representing the temple had said the character of the religious structure is ascertained on the basis of the whole property, not on the basis of a part of the property.
The religious character of the property cannot be changed by mere changing of a part only, the counsel said. It was also argued that when the whole evidence comes, only thereafter the religious character of a property would be determined.
It was further argued that by mere declaration of mosque as waqf property, the Waqf Act would not be applicable because it is a dispute between Hindus and Muslims and not between two sects of the Muslim community. Therefore, the Waqf Act could not be applicable in this case, the counsel said.
Raj Thackeray now gives ultimatum: 'Remove loudspeakers from mosques, or...'
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray on Tuesday reiterated his demand that loudspeakers on mosques be removed, giving an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government to act before May 3. He said that 'Hanuman Chalisa' will be played on speakers if loudspeakers playing 'azaans' are not removed from mosques. Thackeray has been opposing the playing of 'azaan' on loudspeakers at masjids. Thackray had first warned of playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' on April 2.
Police complaint to be lodged against Euro School, Undri
PUNE After a day-long inquiry and meeting with the officials of the Euro School in Undri area, the education department officials on Tuesday, sent a letter to the Pune education officer instructing to lodge a police complaint and appoint an administrator over the school administration. This is the first time that such stringent action is taken against any school by the state education department.
In Lucknow, proposed bridges, flyovers will change city skyline
If the proposals pertaining to construction of bridges, overbridges, elevated road and flyovers at around 14 places across the city get nod and funds released for them, the city skyline will see a marked change in days to come. Among them are Pant Nagar bridge (69-metre), Gaughat bridge (804.05-metre), Duggaur bridge (181.13- metre), Mari Mata Mandir bridge (64-metre), Anoopganj overbridge (819.33 metre), Mohanlalganj overbridge (894.3-metre).
PMC now sealing illegal structures along with anti-encroachment drives
PUNE After many years, the Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC's) anti-encroachment drive in the city has started bearing fruit and is now being implemented all over the city. As the tenure of elected members is over and municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar has taken charge as administrator, he has given instructions to remove all illegal encroachments in the city. Recently, the PMC conducted a drive at Dhanori where some people attacked PMC officials and beat PMC employees.
Pune Kidney racket: Ruby Hall’s organ transplant licence suspended
PUNE On Tuesday, the health department suspended the organ transplant licence of Ruby hall clinic in connection with the Pune kidney racket. Director of the directorate of health services, Dr Sadhana Tayade, Maharashtra state, confirmed the news. In the instant case, while the transplant took place on March 24, it was only on April 5 that the matter came to light after the woman, one of the donors, approached the media.
