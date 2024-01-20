KV Temple to hold Sunderkand recital, Deepotsav to mark Pran Pratishtha

The Kashi Vishwanath (KV) temple administration will organise a series of programmes, including the recitation of Sunderkand and Deepotsav, to celebrate the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. A cultural evening will also be organised wherein a Kathak peformance will be held. (PTI)

On January 21, a grand tableau of Ram Durbar will be decorated at Temple Chowk on the Dham premises. On January 22, Veda Parayan (readings) by 51 Brahmins will be organised. After the recitation of Vedas, a musical recital of Sunderkand will be held at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham. Arrangement for the live telecast of the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya will also be made.

The temple’s chief executive officer Sunil Kumar Verma said on Deepotsav around 25,000 lamps will be lit in the entire Dham complex.