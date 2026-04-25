Aligarh , A labourer died Saturday afternoon after being buried under a huge chunk of soil that fell on him in roadside pit where repair work of a damaged water pipeline was underway, officials of the Aligarh Municipal Corporation said. Labourer dies after huge chunk of soil falls on him during pipeline repair work in Aligarh

A rescue team rushed to the spot at Railway Road, the main market area of Aligarh, and managed to dig out the worker, Mahindar , but by then, he had reportedly choked to death. He was rushed to the Malkhan Singh district hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Municipal Commissioner Prem Prakash Meena told reporters that a three-member inquiry committee headed by the Additional Municipal Commissioner has been constituted to look into the matter and it would submit a report within three days.

Whoever is found guilty would be punished, he said, adding that and the victim's family would be compensated as per law.

The UP government said in a statement that a financial assistance of ₹5 lakh has been announced for the family of the deceased labourer.

Municipal Commissioner Meena said that road, sewer, and drain construction works are currently underway in the Railway Road area under the CM Grid Scheme. It is being executed by the Aligarh Municipal Corporation.

Repairs were being carried out in a damaged drinking water pipeline located in front of Apsara Cinema. All safety protocols were strictly observed at the work site, where barricades, warning signs, and safety equipment had been duly installed, he said.

Meena said the incident happened despite these precautions. A section of the road suddenly collapsed while the pipeline was being connected, resulting in serious injuries to a labourer who was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Describing the incident as extremely unfortunate, the municipal commissioner said that security measures at all construction sites would be further tightened to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.