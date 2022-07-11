Lakhimpur Kheri court sends Mohd Zubair to 14-day judicial custody in 2021 case
A court in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri on Monday sent Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair to 14 days’ judicial custody in connection with a case lodged against him for allegedly promoting enmity in 2021 on the complaint of a private news channel’s reporter.
Zubair, who is presently lodged in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur jail in connection with another case registered against him for hurting religious sentiments through a tweet, was produced in the court of the Mohammadi additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) in Lakhimpur Kheri through video conferencing.
Senior prosecuting officer (SPO) SP Yadav and assistant prosecuting officer (APO) Awdhesh Yadav told HT that the prosecution argued for 14-day police custody remand of Zubair. The court has fixed July 13 as the next date of hearing on Zubair’s police custody remand, APO said.
Meanwhile, defense counsel Harjit Singh told press persons that they have moved a bail application on behalf of Zubair in the ACJM Mohammadi court today. Hearing on the bail is also scheduled on July 13, he added.
The SPO also confirmed to HT about the filing of bail application in the ACJM court.
The APO said Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153B, 505(1)B and 505(2) were added in the first information report (FIR).
Advocate Harjeet Singh, Surendra Kumar and Kuldeep Singh argued in the court today in defense of Zubair.
An FIR was lodged against Zubair with Mohammadi Kotwali police on September 18, 2021 on the court’s order under section 153A by one Ashish Kumar Katiyar, a resident of Mohammadi town and reporter of a private news channel.
In his FIR, complainant Ashish Kumar Katiyar implicated Zubair, Twitter Inc and Twitter Communication and accused Zubair of misrepresenting a news story in his tweet with an intention to provoke enmity. According to the FIR, the story was aired on the channel which Katiyar represented.
Acting upon the FIR, Kheri police obtained a warrant B from ACJM Mohammadi court and served upon Zubair on July 9 while he was in Sitapur jail. The court summoned Zubair on July 11.
Zubair was arrested on June 17 by Delhi Police in a case related to an “objectionable tweet” he had posted in 2018 against a Hindu deity. He was produced in Sitapur in connection with a different complaint against him for allegedly calling Hindu seers “hate mongers”.
-
Man arrested for killing brother's wife in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur
A man was arrested here on Sunday for allegedly killing Balram Nishad (55)'s brother's wife by hitting Rani's on the head with a shovel following an argument, police said. Around 8.30 pm on Saturday, Balram Nishad (55) visited the house of his brother's wife, Rani Devi (56), in Majra Joga village here and the two had an argument over working in fields, the police said. Nishad was arrested from the village this morning, the police said.
-
12 MLAs of Goa Congress likely to join BJP: CT Ravi
Bharatiya Janata Party General Secretary C.T. Ravi, who is also the party's Goa in-charge, on Monday claimed that 12 MLAs of the Goa Congress are ready to leave the party and join the BJP.
-
UP: FIR against unidentified people over objectionable hoardings against PM Modi
The Colonelganj police on Sunday lodged a first information report (FIR) in connection with objectionable hoardings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which came up opposite police lines on Saturday, officials said. The case has been registered against unidentified persons on the complaint of Katra police outpost in-charge, Harendra Singh. The FIR said the objectionable hoardings and comments on the Prime Minister caused resentment among people.
-
Raja, one of the oldest tigers in India, dies at 25 in north Bengal
One of the oldest tigers in India – Raja – died at the age of 25 years and 10 months at a rescue centre in north Bengal in the early hours of Monday. “He was one of the oldest tigers in India, and was brought to the Khairabari Leopard Rescue Centre at Jaldapara in north Bengal in August 2008,” said divisional forest officer of Jaldapara, Deepak M.
-
‘This isn't Niagara...': Netizens react as Jog Falls reports rise in water level
Heavy rain along the coastal areas of Karnataka over the past two weeks has led to the rise in water level of dams, reservoirs, rivers and lakes. The picturesque Jog Falls which feature in several films, also reported rise in water levels. Social media was abuzz with netizens sharing pictures and videos of the Jog Falls, comparing it with Niagara Falls in the US.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics