Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son summoned by UP police

The Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday pasted a notice outside Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s home seeking the appearance of his son Ashish Mishra at the court on Friday. Ashish has been booked for allegedly being in a car which ran over protesting farmers last Sunday in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri.

Ashish Mishra Monu has been summoned at the crime branch office in Reserve Police Lines on Friday 10am to produce oral and digital evidence, the notice said seeking his presence.

Ashish has been named in an FIR lodged in connection with the October 3 incident under IPC section 302 (murder). Luvkush Rana and Ashish Pandey were arrested earlier in the day. Police officials familiar with the developments told HT that these two are close associates of Ashish Mishra and that Ashish was not traceable.

Ashish Mishra was allegedly in the car which carried BJP workers who were en route to welcome Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who was attending an event at Lakhimpur Kheri. Farmers were protesting against the presence of the deputy chief minister. A car that reportedly carried Ashish and three others mowed down killing four farmers. Barring Ashish, two workers of the BJP who were inside the car were lynched. Another victim of Sunday’s violence was a local journalist Raman Kashyap. Kashyap’s father told news agency PTI that his son died after being hit by a vehicle when he was covering news of farmers' protest against Maurya's visit to Ajay Mishra's native place.

The Lakhimpur Kheri district is under tight security as opposition leaders and farmers’ groups continue to visit the kin of the victims. Though the Yogi Adityanath government assured the victims’ kin justice and announced a compensation of ₹45 lakhs, calls for the Union minister’s son to face charges continue to grow.

