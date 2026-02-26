Lal Baradari restoration hangs in balance; LU VC assures steps

Even as student protests have brought attention to the dilapidated state of ASI-protected Lal Baradari on the Lucknow University campus, uncertainty persists over how the 19th-century heritage structure will actually be conserved and restored. Uncertainty persists over how the 19th-century heritage structure will actually be conserved and restored. (HT)

Former head of the department of medieval and modern history at Lucknow University, prof Aroop Chakraborty, said the building was commissioned by Nawab Ghazi-ud-din Haider in 1814 and completed by his son, Nawab Naseer-ud-din Haider, in 1820. He noted that a portion of the structure collapsed in 2021.

“The university should write to the Union ministry of culture for grants and the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) to take up restoration work. Even bodies like Agah Mirza Foundation can be approached for monetary and expert support in restoration of the monument,” Chakraborty said, adding he is always ready to support in every possible way.

Historian PC Sarkar said that in medieval times, the term ‘baradari’ or ‘baradwari’ referred strictly to a hall or pavilion with 12 doorways — a characteristic feature of Islamic architecture.

“By that definition, the large red-coloured structure with a ‘tahkhana’ (underground chamber) on the university campus does not qualify as a baradari. Apparently, there were three buildings within the premises, one of which was a square house washed in red ochre for the convenience of European wives. This is the building that survives today as the Lal Baradari,” he said. The structure earlier housed a bank and other university establishments but was later abandoned due to its deteriorating condition.

Sarkar added that in 2019, some city residents and heritage enthusiasts under the banner ‘Citizens for Lucknow’ had examined the premises and offered to assist the university authorities in restoring the structure using private resources and corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds. However, no follow-up action was taken. “A portion of the building collapsed in 2021, forcing authorities to cordon off the area. In 2024, it was announced that repairs would be undertaken under the Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA), but no progress has been made so far,” he said.

Mohammad Haider, a heritage enthusiast, said the university should coordinate with the ASI, UP State Archeology Directorate, or the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH). “The law states that any building over 100 years old with associated history qualifies to be called an ‘ancient monument’. The vice-chancellor must mover a proposal to these three bodies, while funds can be mobilised through crowdfunding, cultural grants or alumni support,” he said.

Vice-chancellor prof JP Saini said the university was preparing a revised proposal for submission to the ASI after undertaking a fresh cost assessment.

“A proposal of ₹5 crore was sent in 2012, but subsequent damage necessitated a revised estimate. The updated proposal will be shared with the agency and industry partners concerned who may contribute CSR funds,” he said.