close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Lalitpur to get mobile app for online house tax collection

Lalitpur to get mobile app for online house tax collection

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 22, 2023 07:14 AM IST

The UP Electronics Corporation Limited (UPLC) has already started developing the mobile app, which will be connected to a web portal equipped with all the necessary facilities, including a payment gateway and geotagging, among others.

The Uttar Pradesh government is developing a mobile app to expedite the online house tax collection process in Lalitpur. The mobile app will facilitate the payment of house taxes with a click for people’s convenience, said a government spokesperson on Thursday.

For Representation Only (Bloomberg)
For Representation Only (Bloomberg)

The UP Electronics Corporation Limited (UPLC) has already started developing the mobile app, which will be connected to a web portal equipped with all the necessary facilities, including a payment gateway and geotagging, among others. Moreover, this integrated web portal will be capable of completing on-site data updating, billing, and survey processes, the spokesperson said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The mobile app being developed by UPLC for Lalitpur will serve as a ‘one-stop solution.’ On one hand, common people will benefit from features such as a payment gateway, geotagging, on-site data updates, and billing through the development of this portal, while on the other hand, it will function as an effective app for conducting surveys, MISE data collection, counter collection, and counter-based house tax collection for the convenience of officials.

Through this application, tasks such as construction allowance based on the age of structures, central taxes, commercial monthly rental calculation, pending charge calculation, and property surveys can be completed. Additionally, the under-construction web portal will also be integrated with billing software and budget accounting.

The Complaint Management System and SMS-based Alert System will provide regular updates through notifications, adding further value to this application. It will be capable of consolidating various types of reports, including ward-wise collection, annual collection, bill payment reports, and daily collection reports.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out