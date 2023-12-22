Lalitpur to get mobile app for online house tax collection

The Uttar Pradesh government is developing a mobile app to expedite the online house tax collection process in Lalitpur. The mobile app will facilitate the payment of house taxes with a click for people’s convenience, said a government spokesperson on Thursday. For Representation Only (Bloomberg)

The UP Electronics Corporation Limited (UPLC) has already started developing the mobile app, which will be connected to a web portal equipped with all the necessary facilities, including a payment gateway and geotagging, among others. Moreover, this integrated web portal will be capable of completing on-site data updating, billing, and survey processes, the spokesperson said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The mobile app being developed by UPLC for Lalitpur will serve as a ‘one-stop solution.’ On one hand, common people will benefit from features such as a payment gateway, geotagging, on-site data updates, and billing through the development of this portal, while on the other hand, it will function as an effective app for conducting surveys, MISE data collection, counter collection, and counter-based house tax collection for the convenience of officials.

Through this application, tasks such as construction allowance based on the age of structures, central taxes, commercial monthly rental calculation, pending charge calculation, and property surveys can be completed. Additionally, the under-construction web portal will also be integrated with billing software and budget accounting.

The Complaint Management System and SMS-based Alert System will provide regular updates through notifications, adding further value to this application. It will be capable of consolidating various types of reports, including ward-wise collection, annual collection, bill payment reports, and daily collection reports.