Unnao , A land dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district has pitted two Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs against each other, with allegations of encroachment, abuse and physical altercation from both sides. Land dispute pits BJP MLAs against each other in UP's Unnao

Mohan MLA Brijesh Rawat has accused Sadar MLA Pankaj Gupta and his sister Deepti Gupta of attempting to occupy his land, abusing him and engaging in a scuffle, police said on Wednesday.

Responding to the allegations, Gupta denied any personal involvement and said the dispute is related to the land owned by his sister.

The dispute involves a parcel of land located near Naveen Mandi on the Kanpur-Lucknow highway in Wazidpur .

Rawat claimed he inherited around six bighas of land from his maternal family, and alleged that an adjoining plot purchased by Gupta in his sister's name was being used as a pretext to encroach upon his property.

According to Rawat's side, the matter had earlier reached a civil court, which granted a stay order. He alleged that on Tuesday, pillars were being erected on the disputed land by Deepti Gupta's side, and when he reached the spot, he was subjected to abuse and manhandled by those present there.

The Mohan MLA said he has submitted a complaint to senior officials and at the Sadar police station, seeking action in the matter.

Gupta, however, denied any personal involvement and alleged that his name was being dragged into the matter to tarnish his image.

"There is a dispute regarding a piece of land involving my sister. Dragging my name into it is wrong. At the time of the alleged incident, I was present at a programme," he said.

He added that proper measurement of the land by the tehsil administration would establish the truth.

"In land matters, demarcation is the most important thing. Let the authorities conduct the measurement, and it will become clear who is right and who is wrong. Land and documents are not going anywhere," he said.

Gupta also alleged that the construction being carried out by his sister was demolished by opponents through hooliganism. He said he has written to the district magistrate requesting a fair probe into the matter based on records and evidence.

"If there is any illegal encroachment on Brijesh Rawat's land, it should be removed immediately after proper measurement, irrespective of who is responsible. I have no personal connection with this dispute. Some people are trying to tarnish my image, which is unfortunate," he added.

Sadar Kotwali in-charge Chandrakant Mishra said complaints have been received from both sides and are being examined by senior officials.

"Action will be taken as per the directions of higher authorities," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.