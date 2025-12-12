Language a bridge that connects TN, Kashi like a family: Union MoS Jayant Chaudhary

The fifth academic session for skilled professionals and artisans organised under Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS) 4.0 concluded at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) on Thursday. Industry participants, entrepreneurs, and traditional artisans from Tamil Nadu enthusiastically participated in this special session. Union minister of state Jayant Chaudhary. (HT file)

In his address as the chief guest, Jayant Chaudhary, Union minister of state (independent charge), skill development and entrepreneurship and education, said: “Language is not a barrier, but a bridge that connects Tamil Nadu and Kashi like a family.”

“This event is an important platform that wonderfully connects two ancient and rich cultural traditions of the country. Even though we speak different languages and have different thoughts, our shared value system and constitution bind us together,” he added.

Referring to the spirituality and charm of Banaras, Chaudhary said, “Who doesn’t want to come to Banaras? This city itself attracts people.” He described the Banaras Hindu University not merely as a place of learning but as a powerful social institution.

On the changing global environment, the Union MoS said: “Today the pace of change is measured not in years, but in moments. At such a time, it is natural to expect achievements from BHU such as unicorn startups, innovative research, and patents.”

BHU vice chancellor Prof Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi said: “Spiritual, cultural, and intellectual traditions of Kashi and Tamil Nadu have been intertwined for centuries. Shaivite and Vaishnavite traditions, monasteries, seers, scholars and pilgrimages connect these two regions with an invisible bridge.”