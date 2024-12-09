Language will be no bar to patient care at Mahakumbh

Keeping the fact in mind that Mahakumbh 2025 will be the melting pot of devotees, tourists from across the globe as well as different states from within the country, the U.P. government is putting in an advanced artificial intelligence (AI)-based system to understand and translate different Indian as well as foreign languages. As part of AI messaging flow system, special AI-enabled microphones will be installed near each patient, capable of instantly translating 22 regional and 19 international languages into Hindi or English. (For Representation)

This capability will help doctors to better communicate and understand the patients concerns and their history in case of any emergency.

To ensure best medical care for needy pilgrims set to converge on the banks of Sangam for Mahakumbh-2025, AI in intensive care units is all set to be introduced aiming to enhance the quality of patient care.

Being deployed for the first time within the fairgrounds, the advanced AI messaging flow system is capable of interpreting and conveying the concerns of patients from any part of the country or the world to doctors, say officials aware of the move.

“As part of AI messaging flow system, special AI-enabled microphones will be installed near each patient, capable of instantly translating 22 regional and 19 international languages into Hindi or English. This will bridge language barriers, enabling seamless communication between doctors and patients for effective treatment,” said Dr Gaurav Dubey, senior medical officer in charge of the central hospital and nodal officer for Mahakumbh 2025.

“Also, advanced AI-enabled cameras will be installed throughout the ICU to monitor patients’ condition in real-time. These cameras, overseen by three senior specialists, will assess patients’ health and immediately alert the medical team if emergency intervention is required. The system will automatically message the team leader directly, ensuring prompt medical assistance within seconds,” Dr Dubey added.

The ICU will also feature telemedicine facilities, allowing patients to consult online with specialist doctors from Medanta Hospital when necessary.

These experts can assess the patients’ condition remotely and provide crucial guidance to the on-site medical team, enhancing the quality and speed of care during the fair, Dr Dubey said.

In case of any critical deterioration in a patient’s condition, the system will instantly alert the medical team, enabling swift action to ensure proper care, they added.

For the mega fair, alongside a 100-bed central hospital, 10 additional hospitals, including those in Jhunsi and Arail, are being set up to ensure comprehensive healthcare for devotees. Specialist doctors are being deployed extensively to provide top-tier medical services.