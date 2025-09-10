‘Lathi charge’ during ABVP protest: NHRC seeks report from chief secy, DGP

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government and the director general of police (DGP) seeking an urgent Action Taken Report (ATR) regarding allegations of human rights violations during a recent protest by ABVP members against the Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University near here. Protestors had alleged that the university conducted unauthorised LLB admissions and disregarded clear restrictions from the Bar Council of India. (HT File)

The notice, issued by a bench presided over by NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo, requires a response within 15 days.

The action follows a complaint filed with the commission on September 7, alleging that the university in Barabanki conducted unauthorised LLB admissions and disregarded clear restrictions from the Bar Council of India. According to the complaint, when students organised a peaceful protest against the university’s actions, police officials allegedly responded with an “unjustified lathi charge,” resulting in injuries to many students.

The complainant further alleged that the incident violated the fundamental rights of the students to peaceful protest and free expression.

Taking cognisance of the case under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, the NHRC noted that the allegations “prima facie seem to be serious violations of the human rights of the victim.”

The Commission has directed the chief secretary and the DGP to get the allegations inquired into and submit a detailed Action Taken Report.