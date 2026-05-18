Lathi charge on advocates: Lucknow dist court lawyers begin strike, demand action against cops

Lawyers of the district court in Uttar Pradesh capital began their three-day work boycott on Monday to protest the police lathi-charge on advocates during the demolition of lawyers’ chambers near the Old High Court building on Sunday. The demolition drive was carried out by Lucknow Municipal Corporation outside district court in Qaiserbagh on May 17. (HT file)

No judicial work was carried out in the Registry office also due to the work boycott. Lawyers in large numbers assembled at the Swasthya Bhawan crossing and blocked the road with barricades.

No vehicle was allowed to move through that stretch. Even the court staff was not allowed to move along with their vehicles. The work boycott will continue till Wednesday. According to the Central Bar Association of the district court, a meeting will be convened on Wednesday evening to decide future course of action on the issue.

The demolition drive was carried out by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) outside the district court in Qaiserbagh on Sunday. During the drive, lawyers clashed with cops. The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court had recently instructed authorities to remove encroachments from public pathways and government land.

During the drive, a group of lawyers and local traders staged protests and raised slogans against the demolition action. A meeting of the Central Bar Association has been called on May 20 at 2pm. Office-bearers of all bar associations of Lucknow district will be invited to the meeting.

The Central Bar Association is demanding action against Thakurganj SHO Omveer Singh and other police personnel responsible for Sunday’s lathi-charge on lawyers. Furthermore, the Central Bar Association will provide financial assistance for the treatment of advocates injured in the police lathi-charge.