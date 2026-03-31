Launch drive to check  manufacture, sale of manjha: HC tells UP govt

LUCKNOW Taking a stern view of deaths and injuries caused by glass-laced kite strings, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has directed the UP government to launch a statewide drive to check and prevent the manufacture and sale of ‘Chinese manjha’ and also make perpetrators involved in this illicit trade accountable as per law. A division bench comprising justice Rajan Roy and justice Abdhesh Kumar Chaudhary passed the order. (File Photo)

The result of such exercise shall also be brought on record along with an affidavit of an officer not below the rank of IG in the director general of UP’s office, the court directed.

“Let the state respond in its affidavit as to what it proposes to do with regard to such manjha being used as such glass particles laced manjha can cause injuries, and in certain cases may result in death also,” the court ordered.

A division bench comprising justice Rajan Roy and justice Abdhesh Kumar Chaudhary passed the order on March 11, which was uploaded on Monday, on a PIL filed in 2018 by local lawyer ML Yadav, seeking directives for a ban on ‘Chinese manjha’ in view of the recurring incidents. He filed newspaper reports showing approximately 10 persons injured by manjha and some fatalities too.

Earlier on February 11, the court had directed the state government to evolve a proper mechanism to prevent sale and use of manjha. The HC had also sought a reply from the state government on the measures being taken to enforce the ban on the deadly string.

“It appears that only when such injuries/deaths take place due to use of such manjha and these incidents hog the headlines in newspapers, state functionaries wake up and start taking some action. A permanent mechanism involving a regular and continuous exercise for prevention of

manufacture, sale and use of such manjha is required to be put in place with suitable and effective provisions in law to curb the said practice and to make those indulging in such practice liable for their actions,” the court had stated in its order.

“Let the state authorities file a fresh counter affidavit (reply) in the matter keeping in mind the aforesaid, as to the measures which they propose to take by making suitable provision in law, unless already existing, for preventing the manufacture, sale and use of such manjha and then, for making such persons, who violate the law, accountable and liable. The accountability aspect should not only be with regard to those indulging in manufacture, sale and use of manjha but also with respect to those who fail, if it is so, in discharging their duty of preventing the manufacture, sale and use of manjha. A proper mechanism should be put in place,” the court had added.

On March 11, the state counsel informed the court that involvement of four departments – environment, commercial tax, MSME and law – in addition to home department, would be required to frame a policy as desired by the court in its order dated February 11, 2026, for which, four weeks’ time is required. To it, the court directed: “List this case on April 20, 2026, amongst first 10 cases of the day. In the mean time, the state shall ensure statewide drive to check and prevent manufacture and sale of so called ‘Chinese manjha’ and also for making perpetrators of such crime accountable as per law.”