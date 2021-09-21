Lawyer seeks CBI probe into Akhara head Narendra Giri’s death

A lawyer has sent an email to Allahabad high court chief justice seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the death of Narendra Giri, the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad and Mahant of Bade Hanuman temple of Prayagraj. Giri was found hanging from a ceiling fan by a rope. A purported suicide note was found in his room, and it blamed one of his disciples and two others for pushing him to suicide.

In his email, Sunil Choudhary, the lawyer, cited news portals and linked a high-ranked police officer and land mafia to the death. He added the email be treated as public interest litigation for a fair investigation. Choudhary said the probe must be transferred to the CBI and sought directions for the state government to suspend the district magistrate and senior police superintendent of Prayagraj over inaction. He added he was informed by some residents of Baghambari Gaddi about some related financial misappropriation. “The Mahant was provided security by the state government... how such an incident was possible in the presence of a huge number of disciples and security.”