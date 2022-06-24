LDA chief engineer removed, attached with Awas Bandhu

Lucknow: Chief engineer of Lucknow Development Authority Indu Shekhar Singh was removed from his post just a week before his retirement and was attached with the Awas Bandhu. Arvind Kumar Chaurasia, special secretary, housing and urban planning department, issued an order to this effect on Thursday.

Singh has been on this post since 2017 and his retirement is due on June 30.

Singh’s removal from the post just seven days before retirement is due to alleged irregularities in allotment of some tenders, say state government officials.

According to government sources, senior superintending engineer Awadhesh Tewari is likely to be the new chief engineer of the development authority.