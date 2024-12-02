LDA cracks down on illegal structures; engineers face action

LUCKNOW The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Monday launched a major crackdown on illegal constructions in the state capital, demolishing unauthorized structures and recommending action against negligent engineers. Bulldozer action in Indira Nagar. (Sourced)

Illegal constructions spanning about 6,75,000 square feet in Palm Paradise Title Colony in Chandan village of Indira Nagar were razed. The operation targeted unauthorised roads, drains, boundary walls, electricity poles, and other structures, an LDA release was quoted as saying.

Investigations revealed that 29 row house buildings were constructed between January 2022 and May 2023, with 26 of them already occupied by families. LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar submitted a report to the government, recommending strict action against nine engineers from enforcement zone 5, including retired assistant engineers Virendra Pratap Mishra and Sheetal Prasad, and seven other engineers who failed to prevent illegal constructions.

Similar action was taken in Hazratganj, where unauthorised constructions went unchecked for two years on multiple plots, including those on Gokhale Marg and Gokhale Vihar. Following divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob’s orders, sealing operations were conducted, and action was recommended against seven junior engineers, including Sanjay Mishra, Imtiaz Ahmed, and Bhanu Prakash Verma, who were posted in enforcement zone 6 during the period, stated the release.

In Jankipuram Extension, the LDA demolished illegal plotting spanning 108000 sq ft in Tiwaripur, where colony was developed without obtaining layout approval. LDA zonal officer RN Singh confirmed that the prescribed court had earlier ordered the demolition.