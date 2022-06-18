LDA moves court for cancellation of fake registries of its plots

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has recently approached civil court for cancellation of 13 fake registries of its plots in Gomti Nagar that were executed by land mafias using forged documents.

These registries were executed over the last few years but came to the knowledge of the authority only in October 2021.

In the same month, the LDA took possession of these 13 plots. But legally the authority’s ownership of these plots would be established only after the fake registries are cancelled by the court.

LDA’s lawyer Vijay Pratap Singh said the development authority has filed a case in the court for cancellation of 13 fake registries.

LDA employee Pawan Gautam was found involved in execution of all the 13 fake registries following which a case was lodged against him at the Gomti Nagar police station last year and he was arrested.

In another case, the development authority on June 16 this year lodged an FIR at the Gomti Nagar police station against four persons for carrying out illegal registry of its plot in Vikas Khand.

“The LDA has not allotted the plot to anyone. An FIR was lodged at the Gomti Nagar police station against four persons for carrying out illegal registry,” said LDA secretary Pawan Gangwar.

The FIR was lodged by LDA staff member Abdul Sami on behalf of the authority.

It may be pointed out that a vigilance team from Uttarakhand on June 11 had carried out raids at several establishments of IAS officer Ram Vilas Yadav, who was earlier an administrative officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre and was posted as LDA secretary.

The raids were concerned with charges of disproportionate assets against the officer after complaint lodged by the Uttar Pradesh government with the Uttarakhand government.

Simultaneous raids were also carried out at Yadav’s establishments in Ghazipur, Ghaziabad and those in Uttarakhand.

Large scale anomalies in the LDA have also been reported during the tenure of its former vice chairman Satyendra Singh. The state government has already ordered a probe in that case.