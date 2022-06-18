LDA moves court for cancellation of fake registries of its plots
The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has recently approached civil court for cancellation of 13 fake registries of its plots in Gomti Nagar that were executed by land mafias using forged documents.
These registries were executed over the last few years but came to the knowledge of the authority only in October 2021.
In the same month, the LDA took possession of these 13 plots. But legally the authority’s ownership of these plots would be established only after the fake registries are cancelled by the court.
LDA’s lawyer Vijay Pratap Singh said the development authority has filed a case in the court for cancellation of 13 fake registries.
LDA employee Pawan Gautam was found involved in execution of all the 13 fake registries following which a case was lodged against him at the Gomti Nagar police station last year and he was arrested.
In another case, the development authority on June 16 this year lodged an FIR at the Gomti Nagar police station against four persons for carrying out illegal registry of its plot in Vikas Khand.
“The LDA has not allotted the plot to anyone. An FIR was lodged at the Gomti Nagar police station against four persons for carrying out illegal registry,” said LDA secretary Pawan Gangwar.
The FIR was lodged by LDA staff member Abdul Sami on behalf of the authority.
It may be pointed out that a vigilance team from Uttarakhand on June 11 had carried out raids at several establishments of IAS officer Ram Vilas Yadav, who was earlier an administrative officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre and was posted as LDA secretary.
The raids were concerned with charges of disproportionate assets against the officer after complaint lodged by the Uttar Pradesh government with the Uttarakhand government.
Simultaneous raids were also carried out at Yadav’s establishments in Ghazipur, Ghaziabad and those in Uttarakhand.
Large scale anomalies in the LDA have also been reported during the tenure of its former vice chairman Satyendra Singh. The state government has already ordered a probe in that case.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics