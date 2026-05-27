LDA plans gene bank to conserve endangered plant species

: The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) will set up the city’s first gene bank at the upcoming Gomti Biodiversity Park to preserve endangered and rare plant species. The project also aims to develop a biodiversity and research hub in the city. LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar signed the agreement and gave formal approval for the project. (For representation only)

LDA on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a private university for the construction and operation of the specialised laboratory. LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar signed the agreement and gave formal approval for the project.

Officials said the gene bank will come up over nearly two acres within the biodiversity park and experts from the private university will supervise and operate the facility.

Prathamesh Kumar said LDA had reclaimed nearly 75 acres of green belt land and started developing a biodiversity park over 25 acres in the first phase at a cost of ₹14 crore. He said construction work at the park was progressing rapidly and civil work was close to completion.

Authorities expect the initiative to support agricultural biodiversity and strengthen future food security through the conservation of genetic resources.

The project will also serve as an educational centre. LDA, with support from the private university, plans to deploy field biologists and experts to train students and create awareness about biodiversity. Students visiting the park will learn about plants, birds, wildlife and insects, making the project important not only for conservation but also for eco-tourism and academic learning.