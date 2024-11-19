LDA prepares list of high-value land buyers for tax probe

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) is in the final stages of compiling a list requested by the Income Tax Department, focusing on buyers of plots measuring 1,000 square metres or more. The list covers transactions from 2008 to 2024 (Sourced)

To date, about 200 prominent individuals who purchased large plots of land from the authority have been included. The list covers transactions from 2008 to 2024.

An Income Tax Department official stated, “Once we receive the list, we will begin our investigation into these land purchases.” The request is part of an ongoing effort to scrutinise high-value land transactions in Lucknow.

The list includes names of bureaucrats, politicians, businesspersons, and other influential individuals. A senior LDA official revealed, “We have prepared around 200 names so far, but we are still adding more as old data is verified. It has been challenging due to the age of the records, but we will finalise the data soon.”

Once completed, the list will be submitted to LDA vice chairperson Prathamesh Kumar for approval. “Officials are working hard to compile the list, and we aim to complete and forward it as soon as possible,” Kumar said.

The Income Tax Department’s investigation seeks to ensure transparency and compliance in LDA land transactions. Given the high-profile nature of the names involved, the move is expected to attract significant attention, an LDA official noted.

The list’s preparation has reportedly faced delays due to difficulties in accessing and verifying older data, but LDA officials are prioritising its completion. LDA finance controller Deepak Singh stated that the list would be finalised within the next seven days.