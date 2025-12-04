Search
Thu, Dec 04, 2025
LDA races to ready Rashtra Prerna Sthal ahead of PM’s likely visit

HT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Dec 04, 2025 03:56 am IST

The Prerna Sthal, developed at a cost of around ₹230 crore across 65 acres, is shaped like a lotus and features statues of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay and Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee. Facilities include a museum, meditation centre, three helipads, five toilet blocks, pedestrian pathways, a large stage and a public gathering area.

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has fast-tracked preparations at the Rashtra Prerna Sthal in Vasant Kunj ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s likely visit on 25 December, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Mayor Sushma Kharakwal said official confirmation of the PM’s visit is awaited, but current indications point to his presence. In anticipation, LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar has stepped up inspections to ensure all work meets deadlines for the expected VVIP movement. An official added that the PM might inaugurate the site if he comes.

Kumar said almost all civil work is complete, with museum curation in progress and expected to finish within a week. Spread over 6,300 square metres, the museum has five galleries with archival photographs, stone murals, digital audio-video panels, 12 interpretation walls, and exhibits of Vajpayee’s poems, articles and speeches.

Officials have been directed to finish all remaining work by 10 December 2025, ensuring the site is ready ahead of the possible high-profile visit.

