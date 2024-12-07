LDA to develop Mohaan Road project on Chandigarh grid model

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) is set to develop the Mohaan Road project using a grid pattern inspired by Chandigarh and Panchkula, ensuring modern urban planning and organised infrastructure. LDA vice chairman Prathamesh Kumar said that the project, which will span 785 acres (Sourced)

This ambitious project was made possible after resolving a long-standing land acquisition dispute with farmers from Kalia Kheda village, allowing the LDA to take possession of the land and initiate development in Sector-6.

LDA vice chairman Prathamesh Kumar said that the project, which will span 785 acres, will be developed on a grid pattern similar to the models of Chandigarh and Panchkula. This means, the project will follow the renowned city-planning concept designed by Swiss-French architect Le Corbusier, offering integrated residential and commercial spaces within each sector.

“The scheme will be divided into eight sectors and include a range of amenities such as sectoral shopping centres, wedding halls, vending zones, and an education city spread over 102 acres,” he informed. Additionally, 2,532 residential plots in five categories will be available, along with larger plots for group housing.

Reportedly, compensation for farmers’ crops will be provided within a week.

The first phase of development, focusing on Sector-6, will feature 734 residential plots and seven parks, each covering 4,000 square meters. Initial construction, including the marking and soil filling of 12-metre-wide internal roads, has already begun. Once the road network is completed, civil works and landscaping for the parks will follow.

An LDA senior official shared that the project aims to create modern and well-planned infrastructure to meet the growing demand for residential and commercial spaces in Lucknow.