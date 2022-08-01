Lekhpal recruitment exam: School principal, 3 others held for helping an aspirant in Prayagraj
Kareli police arrested four persons, including the principal of Chetna Girls Intermediate School, on Monday on charges of providing an unfair advantage to an aspirant during the Lekhpal recruitment examination at the centre in Kareli locality on Sunday.
An FIR was registered against nine persons on the complaint of the static magistrate at Kareli police station on Sunday night, after an investigation into the allegations made by other aspirants at the centre, officials said.
The aspirants had created a ruckus at the centre when the examination was nearing conclusion after an aspirant spotted an unidentified person providing help to a woman aspirant, Ritu Singh, in room number 12. Ritu Singh fled the centre, but the aspirants snatched her admit card and a slip, which they claimed was the answer key.
Senior police and administrative officials reached the spot and pacified the enraged aspirants. In his complaint to the police, static magistrate Sandeep Yadav said scanning of CCTV footage and statements of other aspirants proved that an outsider entered the room and helped the aspirant Ritu Singh with the answer key in presence of the room invigilator Huma Bano and Maladhari Yadav. Upon checking, the answer key found with Ritu Singh matched the answers on her OMR sheet.
An FIR was lodged against school principal Shabnam Parveen, manager Shahban Ahmad, centre in charge Giriraj Gupta, staff Mahaveer Singh, room invigilators Huma Bano and Maladhari Yadav, Kashan Ahmad along with aspirant Ritu Singh and an unidentified person who provided unfair means to her, under different sections of the Uttar Pradesh Public Examination Act 1998 and section 420 of the IPC.
Circle Officer (Shahganj) Satyendra Kumar Tiwari said, “School principal Shabnam Parveen, Shahban Ahmad, Huma Bano and Giriraj Gupta have been arrested in this connection. They were being questioned to identify the person, who was providing unfair means to the aspirant.”
-
Dadumajra legacy waste: HC seeks fresh action-taken report from Chandigarh MC
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday sought a fresh action-taken report from the municipal corporation on removal of legacy waste from Dadumajra. In its 46-page action taken report, the MC had told the court that it had cleared 4.2 lakh metric tonnes of the 5 LMT of legacy waste. The remaining waste would be processed by March 2023, it said, adding that 30,000 LMT of waste per month is being cleared.
-
Dr Raj Bahadur yet to receive call from CMO over meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Confusion prevails over the resignation of eminent spine surgeon Dr Raj Bahadur as the vice-chancellor (V-C) of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences. Neither has the governor accepted Chief minister Bhagwant Mann's resignation yet, nor has Dr Bahadur heard from chief minister's office. As per information, Mann spoke to the V-C after the incident and expressed regret over the minister's behaviour. Jauramajra's phone remained switched off after the incident.
-
Five ‘most-wanted’ gangsters arrested in Panchkula
Police have arrested five most-wanted members of the Bhuppi Rana gang accused in an extortion case. Deputy commissioner of police Surender Pal Singh said a team of crime branch unit, led by in-charge Rajesh Kumar, arrested the most-wanted criminals from Sector 19 in the last week. The first accused, Harsimran Singh of Navipur village in district Ambala, has been booked in five cases under the Arms Act and others in Ambala, Panchkula and Mohali.
-
Now, only data uploaded on PU’s internal portal to be considered for promotions
Panjab University has instructed its faculty members to regularly upload the data on the varsity's internal resource portal, through the respective chairpersons and only the data uploaded on the portal will be considered while submitting applications seeking promotion or extension of service. The step has been taken by the varsity with an imminent NAAC visit and improving the rankings. Notably PU is facing problems in collecting data departments to prepare a self-study report (SSR).
-
Staff crunch at Mohali admn complex: With 40 posts lying vacant, staffers being run ragged
With approximately 1,000 people visiting the DC office on a daily basis, certain applications and pending tasks are bound to slip through the cracks, and many a times overwhelmed and overworked staffers end up in the line of firing of irate applicants. 'Common man the ultimate sufferer' DC Office Employees' Union president Gurmukh Singh says despite multiple representations, authorities are dragging their feet over filling vacant posts.
