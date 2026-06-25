‘Leopard safari to be launched in Pilibhit district soon’

Considering the increasing number of leopards in the Pilibhit district, a state-of-the-art leopard safari will soon be developed there. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Forest, environment and climate change minister Arun K Saxena during a review meeting on Thursday said, “A detailed project report (DPR) has already been prepared, and instructions have been issued to implement the project on the ground quickly. This safari will not only give a new identity to wildlife tourism in the state but also serve as a new attraction for tourists.”

The review meeting was held to discuss the progress and operations of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, Dudhwa National Park, Etawah Lion Safari, Kanpur Zoological Park, and Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden (Lucknow). The meeting involved detailed discussions on various topics, including wildlife conservation, the strengthening of tourist amenities, and the promotion of eco-tourism.

The meeting also reviewed the progress in establishing a Snake Venom Extraction Centre in Lucknow. Instructions were given to give shape to the project as soon as possible to accelerate activities related to snakebite treatment, venom research, and public welfare, a press statement read.

Officials from the department, including principal secretary, environment, forests, and climate change, V Hekali Zhimomi and PCCF (Wildlife) Anuradha Vemuri, were present at the meeting.

Placing special emphasis on the quality of public amenities, instructions were issued to regularly monitor the cleanliness, maintenance, and hygiene of public toilets at all zoological parks and tourist sites. “A clean and well-maintained environment plays a crucial role in enhancing the tourist experience,” said the minister.

A detailed review was also conducted during the meeting regarding the progress of ongoing schemes and projects aimed at wildlife conservation, biodiversity enhancement, and the promotion of eco-friendly tourism in the state.