Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jan 19, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Leopard that killed 8-year-old girl captured

ByHT Correspondent, Bahraich
Jan 19, 2025 08:22 AM IST

A leopard suspected of killing an 8-year-old girl was captured and released in Katarniaghat forest, highlighting concerns over human-wildlife conflict.

A leopard that was suspected to have killed an eight-year-old girl last Thursday was caught by the forest department early Saturday morning.

Leopard that killed 8-year-old girl captured
Leopard that killed 8-year-old girl captured

Shalini, the minor daughter of Baijnath of Tamolinpurva hamlet of Urra village, was mauled to death by a leopard in a sugarcane field on Thursday around 4 pm.

Responding to villagers’ plea, the Kakraha forest range personnel of Katarniaghat wildlife division set up a cage near the site of the attack. Around 7:20 am on Saturday, the leopard was lured into the cage by a baited goat.

The leopard was then sent to the range office for further examination. Dr. Deepak Verma, who conducted physical examination of the big cat, said the captured animal was an adult male and physically fit. Verma said following directives of the higher authorities the leopard was released in Trans Geruwa region of the Katarniaghat forest range on Saturday evening.

This incident has sparked discussions about human-wildlife conflict in the area, emphasizing the need for measures to ensure the safety of both villagers and wildlife.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 19, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On