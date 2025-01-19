A leopard that was suspected to have killed an eight-year-old girl last Thursday was caught by the forest department early Saturday morning. Leopard that killed 8-year-old girl captured

Shalini, the minor daughter of Baijnath of Tamolinpurva hamlet of Urra village, was mauled to death by a leopard in a sugarcane field on Thursday around 4 pm.

Responding to villagers’ plea, the Kakraha forest range personnel of Katarniaghat wildlife division set up a cage near the site of the attack. Around 7:20 am on Saturday, the leopard was lured into the cage by a baited goat.

The leopard was then sent to the range office for further examination. Dr. Deepak Verma, who conducted physical examination of the big cat, said the captured animal was an adult male and physically fit. Verma said following directives of the higher authorities the leopard was released in Trans Geruwa region of the Katarniaghat forest range on Saturday evening.

This incident has sparked discussions about human-wildlife conflict in the area, emphasizing the need for measures to ensure the safety of both villagers and wildlife.