Friday, Feb 14, 2025
Leopard’s foray sparks political war of words

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 14, 2025 05:54 AM IST

In a statement issued on Thursday, Akhilesh Yadav said: “The news of leopard entering a wedding ceremony in the capital Lucknow is worrying

: The incident of a leopard straying into a wedding in Lucknow on Wednesday has led to a political war of words with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attacking the state government and the ruling BJP hitting back at him for commenting on “irrelevant issues”.

A leopard caused panic at a wedding in Lucknow's Para area leading a 3 hour rescue operation by the forest department and veterinary doctors. (HT Photo)
In a statement issued on Thursday, Akhilesh Yadav said: “The news of leopard entering a wedding ceremony in the capital Lucknow is worrying. Will there be any action or will the government cover up this incident by saying that it was not a leopard but an ‘oversized cat’?”

He also mentioned the elusive Rehmankheda tiger, first spotted on the outskirts of Lucknow in December.

“In the capital’s Rehmankheda, the entire area is in panic for the last two months due to a tiger,” Akhilesh Yadav said.

On the other hand, state BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, “Wild animals straying into city is a common incident. On several occasions, wild animals have strayed into human settlements. Former CM Akhilesh Yadav has started commenting on irrelevant issues.”

He is the leader of opposition but will lose relevance if he continues to comment on such issues, Tripathi added.

