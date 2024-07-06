LESA to upgrade power infrastructure with smart meters’ installation

Lucknow In a major step towards modernizing its electricity distribution system, the Lucknow Electric Supply Administration (LESA) is set to install smart meters across all transformers in the city. This initiative is part of the broader Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), aimed at enhancing efficiency and reducing power theft in the region. This modernization effort is expected to bring about a transformation in the way electricity is managed and consumed in Lucknow. (Pic for representation)

The comprehensive metering plan will facilitate better load management and transparency in the distribution system. By equipping feeders and transformers with smart meters, the electricity department will gain real-time insights into the load on these components, enabling more effective monitoring and management. This technological upgrade is expected to significantly curb electricity theft, a persistent issue that has plagued the city’s power infrastructure.

The survey for this ambitious project has already been completed in Rajajipuram division of Lucknow Electric Supply Administration (LESA), marking the first step towards its implementation. Installation of the meters is scheduled to commence within a week. Following Rajajipuram, the HAL and Shivpuri sub-centres are next in line for the installation process.

Ravi Agarwal, chief engineer of LESA (Lucknow Central), emphasized the scale of the project under the RDSS, which will see meters installed on approximately 20,000 transformers throughout the city. “This initiative will provide the department with precise information regarding the electricity consumption of each unit. By doing so, we aim to enhance the efficiency of power distribution and significantly reduce losses,” Agarwal stated.

Yadunath Ram, superintending engineer of Indira Nagar Circle, elaborated on the benefits of the new system. “The smart meters will enable us to accurately measure the amount of electricity supplied to the legitimate connections on each feeder and transformer. By comparing this data with the total electricity dispatched, we can easily identify discrepancies indicative of theft,” he explained.

This modernization effort is expected to bring about a transformation in the way electricity is managed and consumed in Lucknow. The implementation of smart meters at both the consumer and distribution network levels is a proactive step towards creating a more efficient and accountable power supply system. The initiative aligns with the government’s broader objective of upgrading the country’s energy infrastructure to meet contemporary demands and reduce losses.

“Residents and businesses in Lucknow can anticipate a more reliable and transparent electricity supply as the smart meter installation progresses,” said Ravi Agarwal .