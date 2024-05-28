 LESA’s ‘desi jugaad’ to keep city transformers running - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

LESA’s ‘desi jugaad’ to keep city transformers running

ByHT Correspondent
May 28, 2024 06:48 AM IST

The initiative comes in response to a series of alarming incidents, including transformers and electrical wires catching fire. The situation escalated on Monday when an underground power cable in Lalbagh ignited due to overloading, further highlighting the critical need for enhanced cooling mechanisms.

LUCKNOW: In a novel approach to tackling transformer overheating, the engineers of the Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) have devised a ‘desi jugaad’ (unique solution). Monster coolers are being installed to keep the transformers cool in the blistering heat, ensuring their safety and efficiency.

The adoption of these monster coolers highlights the resourcefulness and adaptability of LESA engineers in addressing complex challenges. (Sourced)
The adoption of these monster coolers highlights the resourcefulness and adaptability of LESA engineers in addressing complex challenges. (Sourced)

Chief engineer LESA (Central), Ravi Kumar Agarwal, said, “It’s an old way of keeping the electrical apparatus and machines cool. At low temperatures, the efficiency of transformers increases. Suppose if the transformer is heated to 100 degrees Celsius and we bring its temperature to 50 degrees by using this technique, then the transformer would be in a position to take more load. This simple technique is effective in maintaining the city’s power infrastructure.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The initiative comes in response to a series of alarming incidents, including transformers and electrical wires catching fire. The situation escalated on Monday when an underground power cable in Lalbagh ignited due to overloading, further highlighting the critical need for enhanced cooling mechanisms.

“The root cause of these issues can be traced to the surging power demand in Lucknow, which has recently spiked to 1750 MW. Last year, the maximum demand was around 1650 MW. This unprecedented increase has significantly strained the city’s power grid, necessitating immediate and innovative solutions to prevent further incidents and ensure uninterrupted power supply,” Agarwal said.

“The adoption of these monster coolers highlights the resourcefulness and adaptability of LESA engineers in addressing complex challenges. By leveraging locally available resources and creative engineering, they have managed to safeguard the city’s power infrastructure effectively,” Agarwal added.

Meanwhile, LESA will install a new 10 MVA transformer at the new substation at Pal Tiraha in Rajajipuram to offload the Rajajipuram main substation, where frequent outages were taking place due to overloaded transformers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / LESA’s ‘desi jugaad’ to keep city transformers running
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On