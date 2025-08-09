Live for Swadeshi, die for nation: Yogi Adityanath

Making a strong Swadeshi pitch, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday linked economic self-reliance to nation-building and cautioned that purchasing foreign goods leads to our wealth being drained abroad, which in turn can fuel terrorism and extremism. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the Kakori Train Action Centenary event in Lucknow on Friday. (PTI PHOTO)

“Purchasing Indian goods keeps money for the country while payment made for foreign goods later results in terrorism against the country,” Adityanath said, addressing the Kakori Train Action Centenary event.

“On August 9, 1925, the Indian freedom fighters had stopped the British from taking the treasure out of India with the Train Action. It was ₹4600 that the Indians snatched and the British spent over ₹10 lakh to get these freedom fighters captured and hanged without any judicial process,” the chief minister said in his address.

Bravehearts like Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqulla Khan, Thakur Roshan Singh and Rajendranath Lahiri were executed without trial. Chandrashekhar Azad evaded capture by the British, choosing instead to fight valiantly and embrace martyrdom, he said.

He called upon people to purchase Swadeshi goods and gifts during upcoming festivals.

“When we buy Swadeshi, our people, artisans, workers and entrepreneurs get work. This money is thereby spent upon development of the country and for progress. But if we purchase foreign goods we pay for the items and we face terrorism later due to that purchase only,” the chief minister said.

“Swadeshi should be the aim and mantra of our lives. We will live for Swadeshi and die for our country. When India advances with this spirit of patriotism, no power in the world can harm us.”

The chief minister emphasised that the national flag should fly proudly over every household. Through the Tiranga Yatra, we must carry forward the message of national unity, defeating every divisive agenda, he said.

“If we move ahead with this determination, this Independence Day celebration will once again unite every Indian with the soul of the nation,” he said.

He reiterated the Prime Minister’s message and said that every Indian has always honoured the courage and valour of the Indian Army.

Quoting a recent example, he said the bravery of Indian soldiers during Operation Sindoor, launched in response to an enemy-imposed conflict, has earned global recognition for India’s strength.

He further urged every resident of Uttar Pradesh to visit Gandhi Ashram on October 2 and take a pledge to purchase Khadi.

Recalling landmark revolutionary events such as the Mainpuri Action (1915), Chauri Chaura incident (1922) and Kakori Train Action (1925), he said every achievement has a price, and our ancestors paid it with their sacrifices. Now, it is our responsibility to build the India of their dreams.