Liver transplant saves life of three-year-old child

Doctors at the Medanta Hospital saved the life of a 3-year-old girl suffering from acute liver failure due to viral hepatitis with a liver transplant surgery. The patient is the youngest ever in Uttar Pradesh to have undergone this major procedure, claimed the hospital at a press conference on Friday.

Dr Abhai Verma, director gastroenterology, institute of digestive and hepatobiliary sciences, Medanta said, “A month ago, when the child was admitted to another hospital, she was unconscious and on a ventilator. The child was shifted to Medanta for an urgent liver transplant.”

Dr Arvinder Singh Soin, chairman, institute of liver transplantation and regenerative medicine, Medanta said, “This patient is the youngest ever to undergo this major procedure in Uttar Pradesh.”

The child, who lives with family in Lucknow’s Gosaiganj area, needed a transplant within 24 hours and a delay could have damaged her brain permanently. Her mother was identified as a suitable donor. Both the child and the donor were evaluated within a record time of 12 hours, said doctor.

Doctors removed about 30% of the mother’s liver and transplanted it into the baby. The biggest challenge was to complete the transplant without causing any bleeding or blood pressure changes which would have left the already-swollen brain completely damaged, said doctors.

Within 12 hours of the surgery the girl opened her eyes for the first time. With the new liver working, and as the level of acid and ammonia reduced, the brain swelling also reduced, said doctors.