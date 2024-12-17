Lko CBI court sentences man to 2 yrs in 19-yr-old home loan case

A man was sentenced to two years imprisonment with a fine of ₹10,000 by a Lucknow court, in a 19-year-old case of home loans taken on forged documents, on Monday, said senior CBI officials here on Tuesday. The case was registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). For representation only (HT File Photo)

The CBI had filed three charge-sheets against four accused after completion of investigation. Accused in one of the chargesheets, namely Vinay Kumar Srivastava and Raman Kumar Srivastava were convicted on January 19, 2024, sentencing them to imprisonment of two years with total fine of Rs12,000 while trial in another chargesheet is pending against accused Sanjay Kesharwani.

Sharing details, the CBI officials confirmed that the accused, Sardar Ahmad Khan (sentenced on Monday), was sentenced by the court of special judicial magistrate (pollution), CBI cases, Lucknow, in the case of obtaining home loans on fake papers from the State Bank of India (SBI), registered by the CBI on June 28, 2005.

They further said that the deputy general manager (vigilance), SBI, LHO, Lucknow, lodged the FIR against the accused on the allegations that during the period August 1, 2001, to February 6, 2004, 56 housing loans were sanctioned and disbursed from SBI, Rajapur Branch of Allahabad (now Prayagraj). Out of these, in 38 cases, the borrower was not identifiable or the plot was not in existence. Besides, 15 such personal loans were sanctioned on the basis of forged documents.

Due to the aforesaid acts of omission and commission, SBI was put to a loss of Rs1,60,54,000, they said.

They said the chargesheet in the case was filed on July 24, 2007, against Sardar Ahmad Khan on the charges that he dishonestly and fraudulently obtained housing loan of Rs. 3.5 lakh in his own name from SBI, Rajapur Branch, Allahabad on the basis of forged income tax returns and failed to repay the loan amount. After the conclusion of trial in respect of this chargesheet, the court found Khan guilty and sentenced him accordingly.