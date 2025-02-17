Lko: Friends loot cab driver to pay loan for sister’s wedding

In a bid to repay a ₹5 lakh loan taken for his sister’s wedding, a 26-year-old college student and his two friends abducted a cab driver and stole his car in the state capital on Saturday night. The crime led to a case being registered on Sunday, and within 24 hours, the trio was arrested, police said. The crime led to a case being registered on Sunday, and within 24 hours, the trio was arrested, police said. (Sourced)

The accused—Saksham Shukla, 26, Anurag Dubey, 24, and Izhar Hussain, 24—took a ride from Polytechnic crossing, intending to rob the driver, Rakesh Mishra, after threatening him. They kept him hostage for two hours while driving around the city before stealing his purse, mobile phone, and tossing him out of the car on IIM Road, said additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), North, JK Dubey in a presser.

“Telling the motive behind the crime during police interrogation, the accused said that Saksham had taken a loan of ₹5 lakhs for his sister’s wedding and some for studies. The accused were also addicted to a luxurious lifestyle. Unable to pay off the EMIs of the loan, they planned the loot with the Uber driver to escape with the car and sell it to get the money,” said station house officer (SHO) Ghazipur, Vikas Rai.

Following a complaint from the victim, the Crime Branch and Ghazipur police were alerted. Based on informer information, police arrested the accused near Ujala Apartment in Indira Nagar.

“Saksham, a resident of Para, said that he had snatched the car from the driver and was driving it. His friend Anurag, a resident of Rajajipuram, was sitting next to him and Izhar Hussain alias Syed, a resident of Aishbagh, was sitting behind,” said the SHO.

The ADCP confirmed that the trio had been friends since school days and are currently enrolled in different colleges. According to police, Saksham is a BA student, while Izhar is unemployed after failing his BSc.