Lko pharma professional loses ₹7 lakh in 9-day ‘digital arrest’ scam

A pharma professional from Lucknow was allegedly duped of ₹7.2 lakh after cyber fraudsters kept him under a fake “digital arrest” for nine days, posing as courier executives and officials from multiple central agencies. Police registered an FIR and froze ₹1.27 lakh while efforts are underway to trace the accused. Representational image (Sourced)

Brijesh Yadav, SHO, Cyber Police station, said the case has been registered under BNS sections 318 (4), 319 (2), 351 (4), and Section 66D of the IT Act, 2008.

Kiran Yadav, additional DCP Crime, said, “Police have managed to freeze ₹1.27 lakh so far and are working to trace the accused.”

According to the FIR, complainant Shailendra Dhar Dwivedi, a resident of Indira Nagar, received a call on April 9 from a man allegedly posing as a branch manager of Blue Dart Express in Mumbai’s Andheri East. The caller claimed that a parcel sent in Dwivedi’s name from Mumbai to Bangkok contained suspicious items, including passports, ATM cards, a laptop, clothes and 200 grams of MDMA.

The accused allegedly told Dwivedi that a case had been registered against him at the Mumbai Crime Branch and warned him of legal action unless he cooperated with the investigation.

Police said the victim was then placed under continuous surveillance through the Signal app and later WhatsApp between April 9 and April 17. He was allegedly instructed not to leave his house and remain available at all times, with scammers terming the process a “digital arrest.”

During this period, the fraudsters allegedly changed identities multiple times, claiming to be officials from agencies including the RBI, CBI and police. They introduced themselves as “investigating officer Vijay Pal,” “DCP Bal Singh Rajput,” and “finance officer George Mathew”.

Under fear and pressure, Dwivedi allegedly transferred ₹7,20,500 into multiple bank accounts. Police said the accused later demanded an additional ₹48,000 and allegedly asked him to borrow money after his savings were exhausted.

After growing suspicious over repeated demands, Dwivedi realised he had allegedly been cheated and filed a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting portal before approaching the cyber police station.