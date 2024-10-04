Lko reports 60 dengue cases; 12 houses served notice for unsanitary conditions

Sixty fresh dengue cases were reported in the state capital on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 660 this year, data from the office of chief medical officer of Lucknow read. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

Among areas that contributed to the case count majorly, included Aliganj 10, Indira Nagar 9, Chowk 8, Chandarnagar 10, Aishbagh 4, Qaiserbagh 2, Tudiyaganj 5. The cases include patients who gave samples on October 1 and 2 and tested positive. In all, 35 cases are from samples taken on October 1 and 22 cases among samples taken on October 2.

This year Lucknow has reported 414 malaria and 60 chikungunya cases too.

“During a sanitation drive, 1,353 houses were surveyed and in 12 the teams found mosquito larvae following which notices were served,” said chief medical officer Dr Manoj Agrawal.

Doctors said the risk of getting sick with dengue will remain high for the next two weeks at least.

“People should adhere to preventive measures such as the use of mosquito nets strictly in the coming two weeks, and if possible, till the end of October,” said Prof Samir Misra, senior faculty member, King George’s Medical University.

Doctors also warned against self medication.