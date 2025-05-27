Lko reports first COVID case, patient recovers at home

The first COVID-19 case of the current wave was reported in Lucknow, with health officials confirming on Tuesday that the patient, an elderly resident of the Ashiana locality, has recovered and is currently isolating at home. The patient underwent testing for the new COVID-19 variant on May 21. (Sourced)

According to district surveillance officer Dr N Nirav, the patient had recently returned from a trip to Uttarakhand on May 14 and developed symptoms days later. He underwent testing for the new COVID-19 variant on May 21, which returned positive. “His condition has improved, and he is recovering at home. His family members are also in good health,” said Dr Nirav.

Chief medical officer Dr NB Singh confirmed that the man had consulted an acquaintance working at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute (SGPGI) regarding his symptoms before opting for a test. “He met someone he knew who works at SGPGI and, after discussing the symptoms of the new variant, decided to get tested. Fortunately, he recovered quickly,” Dr Singh stated.

Meanwhile, a 71-year-old man from Firozabad, who had tested positive for COVID-19 at a private lab, died at SN Medical College and Hospital in Agra early Tuesday. However, health officials said the man had multiple serious health conditions, and an RT-PCR test could not be conducted before his death.

Dr Amit Rawat, additional chief medical officer officiating as CMO Agra, said, “The patient had been admitted to a private hospital in Agra with major ailments, including a head injury, kidney issues, breathing difficulties, and other chronic problems.” He was shifted to SN Medical College on Monday night after reportedly testing positive at a private lab.

Dr Prashant Gupta, principal of SN Medical College, said the patient was kept in the emergency isolation ward as a precaution, as no official COVID-19 report was provided. “He died at 6:30 am on Tuesday before the RT-PCR test could be conducted. He was treated as a COVID suspect, but the cause of death was the existing serious ailments,” Dr Gupta added.