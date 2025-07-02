Lko triple suicide: Deceased cloth merchant’s in-laws held in 40L dispute

Following the triple suicide case of a city-based cloth merchant, Chowk police on Wednesday arrested two accused on charges of abetment to suicide, Mudita Rastogi, the elder sister of the deceased woman, and her husband, Vivek Siddharth. Chowk police on Wednesday arrested two accused, Mudita Rastogi, the elder sister of the deceased woman, and her husband, Vivek Siddharth (Sourced)

The action came a day after the cloth merchant’s brother lodged a police complaint, alleging that continuous financial pressure and false promises by the couple drove his brother, sister-in-law, and their teenage daughter to take the extreme step.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Chowk Raj Kumar Singh said the deceased had borrowed around ₹40 lakh, including money from private lenders, and given it to Mudita and Vivek. The amount was to be returned after the sale of a plot in Nepalganj, Nepal, which was believed to be in Mudita’s name.

However, during a recent trip to Nepal, the couple discovered the plot was not in Mudita’s name, but registered under her children’s names. This reportedly left the cloth merchant feeling betrayed and financially cornered.

On Sunday evening, the deceased handed over his house keys to a relative, citing upcoming travel. He had also shut his Rajajipuram shop early that day. The next morning, a distress call from his minor daughter alerted a relative. All three were found unconscious and declared dead at the trauma centre.

Police arrested Mudita and Vivek from the Chowk area. Officials confirmed that both will be produced before the court for further legal proceedings.