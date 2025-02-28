Menu Explore
Lko youth misses bus from Delhi, stabs conductor

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 28, 2025 08:26 AM IST

Angry over missing his bus from Delhi to Lucknow, a youth, with the help of his accomplices, looted the bus conductor at knifepoint and even assaulted him at Baravirwa Nahariya crossing near Alambagh bus station in Lucknow on Wednesday.

Angry over missing his bus from Delhi to Lucknow, a youth, with the help of his accomplices, looted the bus conductor at knifepoint and even assaulted him at Baravirwa Nahariya crossing near Alambagh bus station in Lucknow on Wednesday.

(Pic for representation only)
(Pic for representation only)

The Lucknow police arrested the youth and his eight accomplices, including a juvenile, near Malhaur station here on Thursday.

“In this incident of robbery and attack, a joint operation of the Southern Zone Surveillance Cell of the Police Commissionerate Lucknow and Krishnanagar Police Station was conducted and arrested 8 accused, and took one juvenile in custody,” said Lucknow Police in a press statement.

Those arrested have been identified as prime accused Shahzad Khan, 27, Mohd Qadir, 23, Fahad Khan, 23, Badal Singh, 23, Aviral Srivastava, 19, Mohammad Muaz, 18, Md Adil, 27, and Adil alias Sheebu, 24, and one 16-year-old Juvenile. Police also recovered the looted mobile phone, a knife and three motorcycles used in the crime and booked them under sections 352, 109(1), 309(4), 351(2) of BNS.

“The main accused Shahzad Khan had booked a bus ticket from Delhi to Lucknow on February 25. His pick-up point was Akshardham temple where the bus driver kept waiting for him for about 30 minutes. When Shahzad did not reach on time, the bus left for Lucknow with other passengers. Shahzad was so upset over this that he planned to teach the bus conductor a lesson with the help of his freinds,” said Kshatrpal, SHO, Ashiana.

He further said that on the night of February 26, Shahzad and his 8 companions waited for the bus near Baravirwa Nahariya crossing. When the bus arrived there, they surrounded the conductor Ankit and attacked him with a knife and left him seriously injured. They also looted his mobile phone and fled from the spot.

Immediately after the incident was reported, the police registered a case and formed five teams to solve this case. “Police identified the accused through CCTV footage, CDR (call detail record) and ground inputs and, all the accused were arrested from near Malhaur station.”

