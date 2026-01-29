Lko’s Gomti Nagar rly stn near ready: After Feb, rlys to handle ops, pvt party to oversee mgmt

Two years after Gomti Nagar Railway Station was formally inaugurated by PM Modi virtually on February 26, 2024, the station is near ready with just a few finishing touches to be given. The facade of the Gomti Nagar railway station in Lucknow . (HT Photo)

The process for its bidding is also underway after which it will be handed over to the private party placing the winning bid.

After the formal inauguration of the station, the station was set to be completed in multiple phases. The work of several other phases, including the construction of two mall-like shopping complexes on Vibhuti Khand side has also been completed.

On Thursday, Gaurav Agrawal, divisional railway manager (DRM), Northeastern Railway (NER), Lucknow Division, along with other senior Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) officers, which is doing the revamp work, carried out a detailed inspection of ongoing station development and passenger amenity enhancement work.

The officers reviewed infrastructure upgrades at both the first and second entry points of the station. The inspection covered newly developed circulating areas, platforms, foot overbridges, ramps, parking facilities and approach roads, aimed at ensuring smoother passenger movement.

Special attention has been given to facilities for persons with disabilities, including ramps and dedicated toilets, along with general passenger amenities such as waiting areas, shelters, sanitation facilities and catering services. Agrawal directed officials to complete all works within the stipulated time, stressing that quality standards and cleanliness must be strictly adhered to.

“As the station is almost completed, the bidding process is underway and is getting a good response. The last day of February will be the day that bidding will close, after which it will be handed over to the private party for station management,” a senior RLDA officer said.

“Since it’s such a big station, the entire management related to revenue generation will be handled by the third party including work like parking, daily maintenance and even the commercial shop,” the DRM said .

“Normally, stations have a few shops which can be managed but the commercial complex will have hundreds of shops which will solely be taken care of by the third party,” he added.